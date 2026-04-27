Law Dork

Law Dork

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Tina's avatar
Tina
15h

The Supreme Court is CORRUPT!

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Tim Tucci's avatar
Tim Tucci
15hEdited

They’ve aided and abetted and been accessories after the fact in service of crimes against humanity against everyday Americans with their casual desecrations of the Rule of Law in the United States

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