Law Dork

Law Dork

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Mark Van Stone, Ph.D., G.F.'s avatar
Mark Van Stone, Ph.D., G.F.
4h

Many states, and many nations in Europe have eliminated the death penalty. For years, these populations have stumbled along without executing anybody. How do they cope?

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Janet Bergamo's avatar
Janet Bergamo
4h

1. Sometimes a person is wrongly executed because of mistakes or prejudice in court proceedings. Who can determine fairness?

2. If a person has committed heinous crimes, it would be more punishing to imprison them for life.

3. How is it determined that the means of execution are not torture? It’s impossible to interview a deceased person about their experience.

4. How has Europe survived without the death penalty and remained sovereign and relatively safe?

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