Law Dork

Law Dork

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Pauline Barraza's avatar
Pauline Barraza
15h

It’s all so backwards and barbaric. Nothing more than state-sanctioned murder, and disproportionately done to Black men. Too many have been cleared through The Innocence Project. One wrongful execution = too many wrongful deaths.

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Patricia Talbott's avatar
Patricia Talbott
15h

ABOLISH THE DEATH PENALTY!!

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