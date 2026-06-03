Law Dork

Law Dork

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Susan Rohrbach's avatar
Susan Rohrbach
7h

Since when was our Constitution, written at the time by and for white men, color-blind?

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Joe From the Bronx's avatar
Joe From the Bronx
7h

When the majority is "unconscionable," I wouldn't add "respectfully" to the dissent.

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