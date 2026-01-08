Law Dork

Law Dork

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
solnichka's avatar
solnichka
9h

Prosecute the shooter(s). They have violated the victim's civil rights, egregiously.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
One Voice Team's avatar
One Voice Team
9h

What makes stories like this so alarming is not only the individual tragedy, but the broader pattern they reveal: escalating state power exercised without clear accountability, transparency, or meaningful public consent. When policies are implemented through force rather than democratic legitimacy, the risk of violence and instability rises—for communities, for institutions, and ultimately for national security.

History shows that once situations reach this level of confrontation, options narrow quickly. The only real chance to prevent further escalation is earlier—when citizens are still able to clearly articulate priorities, demand guardrails, and require public accountability before policy failures harden into irreversible harm.

If we want fewer tragedies and less chaos, civic engagement can’t wait until after the damage is done. Public priorities must be visible, documented, and impossible to ignore—at home and abroad.

One Voice, One Vote Count & Deliver: it's free, quick, & easy. But it can only be effective if a majority of our citizens engage & participate. It takes a village, but we can do it!

https://countanddeliver.org/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Geidner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture