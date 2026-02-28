Law Dork

PW
17h

Precisely. Our country made a promise. People trusted us to keep our word. They acted on it. Our country acted on it. Both invested in it. Now a random hateful regime wants to unilaterally wholesale reverse into cruelty and what amounts to destroying people’s lives, not to mention the communities they have woven into.

breathepresence
16h

Every time any court, at any level, anywhere in this country finds against this horrific, overreaching, cruel, mindless, and lawless administration's agenda, it is cause for celebration. Although the misnamed government has deep pockets, multitudes of inept greedy lawyers, and unmitigated gall, We the People can draw strength, courage, and renewed resolve to keep on fighting for the Constitution, the rule of law, and our rights and freedoms. Stand firm, patriots! Defiance til death!

