Law Dork

Law Dork

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Janet Bergamo's avatar
Janet Bergamo
1d

Trump is committing war crimes against Iran; he must be stopped immediately, and impeached NOW!

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Sioux Fleming's avatar
Sioux Fleming
1dEdited

Chris, thank you for saying what so many are thinking. I’m wondering something. If such a proceeding were to start, is there something in the amendment that would stop Trump from firing the members of his cabinet who were involved?

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