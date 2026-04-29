Law Dork

Law Dork

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
4h

So reassuring that the Department of Justice is on the job protecting America from seashells and sand.

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Average Jane's avatar
Average Jane
4h

I want to know what the grand jury was told. It seems impossible they would have indicted on the flimsy BS on paper.

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