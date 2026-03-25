Law Dork

Law Dork

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
1h

Oh boy—look for the construction of privately-run permanent concentration camps! Not just for (Latino, Haitian, Somali) immigrants but for Muslims too (the new Sharia Free America caucus), uppity Negroes, LGBTQ, and anyone the wrong color, religion or gender.

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Jessica Griffith's avatar
Jessica Griffith
44m

8th circuit continues to suck

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