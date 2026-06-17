Law Dork

Law Dork

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Shelley Powers's avatar
Shelley Powers
25m

It's interesting reading this after reading about the federal government not fighting legal fees for the Broadview Six...supposedly because the DOJ doesn't want discovery in relation to these fees.

But until courts finally get off their butts and start sanctioning the DOJ players, this will keep happening.

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Ed Walker's avatar
Ed Walker
30m

Geidner accurately assesses that the government's concession that the Broadview Six are entitled to recovery of legal fees is driven by the existence of something worse. Here's my speculation.

The Chicago US Attorney, Andrew Boutros, was pushed into this prosecution by high-ranking officials at the Department of Justice. Todd Blanche is a likely suspect, because disclosure of his participation would endanger his bid to become Attorney General.

That possibility might have been replicated in the Texas case Geidner mentions, and in the indictment just handed down in Minneapolis, and in other jurisdictions. Pulling on the thread may reveal the willingness of the DoJ to do Trump's bidding, regardless of legal standards set out in DoJ prosecution policies.

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