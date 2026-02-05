Law Dork

Law Dork

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CountMeWoke's avatar
CountMeWoke
6h

Now that I understand the scope of the Epstein-Trump network, I have to wonder what Kompromat they have on Kavanaugh. He’s a drinker; I don’t doubt he is capable of much worse—we saw that temper at his hearings…He is not a man of integrity.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
6h

J Kavanaugh's appended note to his concurrence in *Trump v Illinois* was all about closing the barn door after the horse bolted, as ICE/CBP have taken his *Perdomo* opinion as "controlling", and went about promptly to abuse the shit out of it. I don't know what "shadow docket" case will eventually reach SCOTUS in which not only Kavanaugh, but maybe one or two other hard-liners can see the criminal folly of the *Perdomo* decision, and radically pare back the flagrantly unconstitutional street seizures and house-breaking snatches of a largely protected class of immigrants whose status is under court review, and whose 4th and 5th Amendment rights are summarily ignored routinely.

Worse yet, the sheer number of habeas petitioners are crushing the federal district court work-loads, as so much time is taken up not by judges' time spent in adjudication, but by constant and systematic flouting of those stays and TROs by DOJ/DHS, either through incompetence, deliberate stalling, or simply lying and misrepresenting to the court regarding compliance. Clearly, the Steve Bannon prescriptive "flood the zone" strategy has long since been extended to "flood the courts", as arrests, transfers to out-of-state concentration camps, and even deportation continue at scale whilst the courts desperately try to keep up to stem the tide, in what to date is a losing battle against regime law-breaking. Hard to see when this will end, if at all, unless massive changes in Congress will bring in committed oversight, with teeth!

Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Geidner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture