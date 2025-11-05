Law Dork

Law Dork

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
18hEdited

“Half-hearted” indeed. SCOTUS is faced with substance - the constitutionality of the tariffs - as opposed to easily disposed-of procedural rules … and something it can’t decide without explanation— no wonder it’s hesitant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cheryl R.'s avatar
Cheryl R.
18h

What does Trump have on Kavanaugh?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Geidner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture