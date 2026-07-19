Law Dork

Law Dork

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Kathleen M Kendrick's avatar
Kathleen M Kendrick
21h

I just watched that program. The professor was right. Jacob's monologue was amazing. This was a really great discussion by the three of you. Thanks for linking us to it.

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Barnation Station's avatar
Barnation Station
21h

Great job, Chris!!!

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