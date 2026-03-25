Law Dork

Law Dork

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Linehan's avatar
Susan Linehan
1h

Oh lord, that panel had gotten past my radar. Gee. if a law is OK if " it denies coverage to everyone for certain services when sought to treat a given medical diagnosis" then exclusion of prostate surgery from Medicaid would be just fine, right? No issue of discrimination against males at all.

Reply
Share
Mike Madden's avatar
Mike Madden
1h

Judge Julias Richardson is a he, not a she.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Chris Geidner and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Geidner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture