Law Dork

Law Dork

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Kissinger's avatar
Bill Kissinger
14h

Prison retaliation by Wardens/assistant wardens in legal matters is a REAL thing. And to claim that it's not is simply delusional. I won two major lawsuits while I was in Angola (Louisiana State Prison) and was severely retaliated against both times: beaten, gassed, put in the dungeon (solitary), lost my property and transferred to another facility. I can very easily understand that this is not just someoe manipulating the outcome of a case or being dramatic And, what she claims Teague said to her is probably very real.

Reply
Share
David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
19h

There have always been bullies … but a bully as president gives permission to blatantly misbehave.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Geidner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture