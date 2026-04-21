Law Dork

Law Dork

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No One
5m

The DC Circuit case to me is mortifying, on a case involving women who have had GCS and were already selected by BOP to be housed with other women - the risks are self evident, both in terms of SA and in terms of their legal identities being invalidated. I am in no way reassured by this and don’t think anyone else should be, either. The other two are good while they last - let us hope , in spite of everything, that’ll be a long while.

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Colleen's avatar
Colleen
11m

As someone who went to college with the MT Chief Justice I am still blown away that his brand of hate is the minority opinion.

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