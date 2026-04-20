Law Dork

Law Dork

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
1d

The six conservative justices, like gods grandly pronouncing, seem to care little for the lives their opaque shadow docket decisions affect. O to be elite as they!

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Marie HK's avatar
Marie HK
1d

So clarification of Roberts’ memorable statement from his confirmation hearing, job is calling ‘balls’ for Republican administrations & corporations and calling ‘strikes’ for Democratic administrations & individuals’ rights and also to pitch and bat to achieve his desired outcome.

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