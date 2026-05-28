Law Dork

Law Dork

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
12h

I applaud Kavanaugh. This is not soft-on-crime sentimentality. It is proportionality, due process, and common sense. The actual shooter took a plea and got 20 years. Pitchford sat under a death sentence for decades after a jury-selection process the Supreme Court now says was constitutionally broken. At some point, the system has extracted every lawful pound of flesh it can justify. A retrial now means stale evidence, dead memories, vanished witnesses, old transcripts, and a state trying to recreate a case from another lifetime. If Mississippi wants to try again, fine. But the death case is over. Enough. Let law be law, not vengeance.

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Susan V's avatar
Susan V
12h

Amazing. I'm glad they got it right.

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