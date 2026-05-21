Law Dork

Law Dork

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Michael Volpe's avatar
Michael Volpe
20h

Abolish the death penalty in all cases.

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
19hEdited

Thomas & Alito - the Sclerotic Duo - what propels them? Like Trump, those two seems dissatisfied with their elite life (propped up by Leo’s Billionaire Boyz Fund) and want nothing but the worst for the rest of us. Sour peeled grapes?

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