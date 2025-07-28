Law Dork

Law Dork

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Karen Scofield's avatar
Karen Scofield
Jul 28, 2025

Fascinating, beautiful art work along with lovely, cryptic poetry. This was an amazing read this morning Chris. You were a very lucky duck to be able to attend such wonderful event. Thank you for sharing it with us, and will reStack ASAP 🙏

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Pat Harris's avatar
Pat Harris
Jul 28, 2025

This essay was a beautiful and unexpected start to my morning. Thank you!

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