Law Dork

Law Dork

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
1d

Hard to look tough when your zipper is down.

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Susan Jagoda's avatar
Susan Jagoda
1d

Fuck tRump

The tRump crime family corruption needs to end.

Get rid of the loser shit hole tRump. Impeach and remove this incompetent convicted felon and his regime within & outside the executive branch.

AND

‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️

VOTE EVERY REPUBLICAN OUT and include FETTERMAN and other DEMOCRATS who play “rotating villains” with the Republicans. We expect a government for the people, not for capital, not for greedy grifters.

‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️

🚫👑 🚫👑 🚫👑 🚫👑 🚫👑 🚫👑 🚫👑 🚫👑 🚫👑 🚫👑 🚫👑

https://www.walkthewalkusa.org/getinvolved

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