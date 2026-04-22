Law Dork

Law Dork

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Robby's avatar
Robby
4h

Thanks Chris for your constant focus and illumination on important legal & related news. Proud SPLC donor, vocal supporter, volunteer, spreader of information and education bestowed by SPLC for 3-ish decades now. Feeling great about my $$'s and their impact and importance.

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
5hEdited

What’s next? Reparations for the heirs of slave owners? O, a clear violation of white civil rights!

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