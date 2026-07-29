Law Dork

Law Dork

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Kathleen Polly's avatar
Kathleen Polly
1d

So the folks that have tps are advised by the government to return to their home countries EVEN THOUGH THEY ARE MORE DANGEROUS THAN WHEN THEY LEFT!

WHAT KIND OF FUCKING BULLSHIT IS THIS!

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Linda Owen's avatar
Linda Owen
1d

I can't shake the feeling that DHS actually wants them dead, like so many vermin, because that is the likely outcome. Shipping them to third world countries is relatively cheap, and like one of those covered mousetraps, no one has to see the mangled corpse.

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