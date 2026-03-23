Law Dork

Law Dork

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George Chuzi's avatar
George Chuzi
9hEdited

Seems to me, the failure of the hypotheticals is this: mailing a ballot can only be accomplished by submitting it to an agency of the federal government. That is the same as handing it to an election official on or before or Election Day. Handing it to a neighbor or “recalling” the ballot cannot be accomplished after it has been submitted. Period. Counting a ballot in the possession of the US only if the government delivers it on time is lunacy.

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Ken M's avatar
Ken M
9h

By all means, we must act to stop fraudulent ballots. Since the year 2000, they have amounted to anywhere from 0.00003 to 0.00008 of 1% ballots cast in the U.S. We must be vigilant!

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