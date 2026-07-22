A federal judge who has regularly clashed with the Trump administration over the past 18 months on Wednesday called out Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s recent “High-T Department of War” announcement, asking how those plans relate to and contrast with the administration’s ban on transgender service members.

In a two-paragraph order, U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, overseeing one of the challenges to the administration’s anti-trans military ban, took judicial notice — essentially, put something in the record because its existence is a fact — of Hegseth’s July 15 video announcing the testosterone testing requirement and hormone therapy plan.

Among other questions, Reys has asked the Trump administration to explain “the [Defense] Department’s basis for treating trans men and other service members differently between this new policy and the Military Ban.”

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In the video, Hegseth announced mandatory annual testing of service members 30 and older for testosterone and voluntary testing for those younger, as well as the “choice” to receive “testosterone replacement therapy” (TRT) if recommended.

“This initiative, it is not about artificial enhancement, it’s about restoring and optimizing your natural capabilities, protecting your longevity, and ensuring you have the biological foundation required to sustain the fight,“ Hegseth insisted.

A week later, Reyes, a Biden appointee, had questions.

Noting in Wednesday’s order that “[t]he Military Ban states that ‘the Armed Forces must adhere to high mental and physical health standards...without the benefit of routine medical treatment or special provisions.’ Exec. Order No. 14183, 90 Fed. Reg. 8757, 8757 (Jan. 27, 2025),“ Reyes stated, “The Court must assess the impact of this newly announced policy on the parties’ positions.“

She then ordered the transgender people challenging the ban and the Trump administration to address six issues raised by Hegseth’s announcement in their already scheduled briefing:

(1) medical guidelines associated with routine screening for testosterone deficiency in the general population and in individuals with symptoms and signs of testosterone deficiency;

(2) medical guidelines for monitoring the administration of TRT;

(3) the similarities and differences in administering TRT, both medically and logistically, for trans men compared to other service members, including cis individuals;

(4) the medical costs associated with screening for testosterone deficiency and providing TRT to service members who do not identify as trans;

(5) the Department’s basis for treating trans men and other service members differently between this new policy and the Military Ban; and

(6) any other information or clarification the parties wish to present on this topic.

She also “invite[d] the parties” to rely on expert declarations to be submitted as part of their responses.

The U.S. Supreme Court — over the objection of the Democratic appointees — allowed the trans military ban to go into effect in May 2025 as litigation proceeds, although it gave no reasoning for its decision. Reyes is overseeing one of those cases.