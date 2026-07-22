Law Dork

Law Dork

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Judith Hofeditz's avatar
Judith Hofeditz
4h

I’m glad the judge is raising the conflicts between the new T policy and trans ban with the exec order requiring military to be fit without the benefit of regular medical treatment.

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L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
4h

First of all, Hegseth's basis for ejecting transmen from the military is Trump's, and Trump's basis for ejecting them is simply that he just doesn't like them, any more than he likes blacks, hispanics, immigrants and those who don't worship him. We're looking at deep prejudices that are being incorporated into national policies and blessed by Trump's fellow biggots on the Supreme Court.

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