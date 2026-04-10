Law Dork

Law Dork

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Joe From the Bronx's avatar
Joe From the Bronx
5hEdited

Administration violates order. Judge angry. Rinse/repeat.

After over a year of this, the usual practice should be sanctions or at least the general conclusion that an order alone isn't enough. They will try to find a way around it or simply violate it.

Over and over again, call in people to explain. Make special efforts to ensure compliance. Require status reports upfront. (Some district court judge was called out for requiring a senior official to do this, and it was bulls---) And whatever else they can do.

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joe alter's avatar
joe alter
5hEdited

yeah, I’m really glad federal judges are holding the line on individual scuffles, but when is one of them actually going to paint the bigger picture of insurrection and seditious conspiracy, at least something a little more broadly damaging than “no”? The courts can't keep pretending these cases are all unrelated coincidences; they're trying to dismantle the Constitution

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