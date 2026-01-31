Law Dork

Kathleen M Kendrick
1d

January has really been a slog! I’m glad of the details about the Menendez ruling you explained. It doesn’t seem as awful as just the headline would indicate. All this jockeying! But then, it’s heartwarming to know that Liam and his dad are going home! Thank you for writing this explanation so that non-lawyers can know what’s going on.

Ed Walker
1d

Adding a note to Chris' description of the Lemon/Fort indictments, they are signed by DC political appointees, and by Dan Rosen, the US Attorney for Minnesota. Rosen's background is 30 years in commercial litigation; apparently he has no experience in criminal prosecution or defense.

Rosen's office is seriously understaffed on both the criminal and civil sides. "The office is supposed to have 50 criminal prosecutors on staff, but at the moment, there are only “about 17 prosecutors” left, ...." https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2026/01/28/minnesota-ice-law-enforcement-crisis-column-00750137

