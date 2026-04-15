Law Dork

Law Dork

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Margaret J Park, M.Div. writer's avatar
Margaret J Park, M.Div. writer
3h

A class act from a smart woman.

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
3h

Sadly, decency and good manners seem to dwell only on the blue side.

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