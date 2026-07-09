After a flurry of court filings on Wednesday, it appeared that E. Jean Carroll will finally get paid the $5 million, plus interest, that a jury decided Donald Trump owed her after they found in May 2023 that he sexually abused her decades earlier and defamed her in the time since.

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Earlier Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered that Carroll get her $5 million plus interest after the U.S. Supreme Court denied Trump’s appeal in the case last week.

The order from Kaplan, a Clinton appointee who oversaw the case, directed the clerk of court to disburse the money, already put aside and in the court’s control, to Carroll’s lawyers.

Trump’s lawyers appealed and sought an immediate administrative stay from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Given Trump’s appeal, Kaplan then issued an opinion to back up Wednesday’s order. The conclusion: Trump “has been stalling this case for years. ... It is time for him to ‘do equity’ and pay the judgment.”

Carroll’s lawyers, led by Roberta Kaplan (no relation), then opposed Trump’s Second Circuit request, and Judge Eunice Lee, a Biden appointee to the appeals court, denied the administrative stay request in a brief order issued at 9:53 p.m.

As of 11 p.m., there is no notification of any Supreme Court filing.

Law Dork will have more on this developing story as appropriate.