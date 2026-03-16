Law Dork

Law Dork

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
13h

Not pointedly ironic, I guess (for irony is often too subtle) that DoJ whines about “the lower courts’ persistent disregard” of SCOTUS stays … when DoJ disregards those same courts’ rulings.

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Provocative Progressive's avatar
Provocative Progressive
13h

It’s all quite alarming and some of this I don’t even understand

what the basis of this right wing attack is originating from- Ex what is the reason for the anti-Haitian sentiments ?

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