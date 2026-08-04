Law Dork

Law Dork

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A. Dondy's avatar
A. Dondy
19h

A Settlement Agreement for a bogus lawsuit should not be rewarded, it should be thrown out and the attorneys involved with this perverse action should be disbarred.

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Lynne's avatar
Lynne
19h

It's truly unfathomable and abominable what these Senators do for their god-king Trump. The corruption is completely blatant and in-your-face with impunity. We should ALL be in the streets screaming protests 24/7 for weeks on end. Why are we just watching this happen?

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