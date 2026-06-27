Law Dork

Law Dork

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Mike's avatar
Mike
10h

Light in the darkness. We need these exercises. Thanks.

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
10h

Re: Alito’s “misunderstanding” — he had no qualms putting a potential target on Justice Sotomayor’s back by joining the Vasquez Perdomo decision … so hypocrisy much?

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