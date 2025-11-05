If you are a fan of democracy and wanted to breathe, Tuesday night was a night for you.

The results were overwhelmingly in Democrats’ favor at a perilous time for governing on the federal level. President Donald Trump continues to break laws and shatter norms; the federal government shutdown continues despite the Republican trifecta of control over the White House, House, and Senate; and the U.S. Supreme Court, specifically its 6-3 Republican appointee majority, is letting many of Trump’s actions through without so much as an explanation.

Faced with that reality — which, in addition to economic concerns, has included federal mass-firings, boat strike murders, racial profiling immigration raids, troop deployment within the U.S., and violence from the government, among dozens of other concerns — it wasn’t even a late night in the key races taking place across the nation.

“While we cast our ballots alone, we chose hope together,” Zohran Mamdani declared in his victory speech in New York City.

Mamdani, speaking of “a new era of leadership,” will be New York City’s next mayor.

The Democratic nominee — a member of the New York City Democratic Socialists of America who also ran on the Working Families Party line — readily overcame a push from former governor Andrew Cuomo to win as an independent after losing the Democratic primary. Cuomo ran in the closing days by siding with anti-Muslim racism and garnering the coveted Stephen Miller endorsement — but I repeat myself.

Getting his competition out of the way, he told the crowd on Tuesday night: “My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty. I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life, but let tonight be the last time I utter his name ….”

Aside from that moment — and one aside to address President Donald Trump — Mamdani continued as he had in his campaign: Presenting an optimistic, uplifting message.

With a campaign focused on affordability and, honestly, loving New York City, Mamdani will become the first New York City mayor to secure more than 1 million votes since 1969.

Starting his speech with a Eugene Debs quote, “I can see the dawn of a better day for humanity,“ Mamdani quickly announced, “The future is in our hands.” Telling the assembled crowd that they had “eroded a cynicism” that has taken over politics, he declared, “New York, tonight you have delivered a mandate for change, a mandate for a new kind of politics, a mandate for a city we can afford, and a mandate for a government that delivers exactly that.”

Showing that difference, Mamdani leaned in specifically where others have called on Democrats to hold back.

Addressing immigrants, transgender people, “the many Black women Donald Trump has fired from a federal job,” or single moms “waiting for the cost of groceries to go down,“ Mamdani told them, “Your struggle is ours, too.”

Later, putting a point on it, he said bluntly, “We will leave mediocrity in our past. No longer will we have to open a history book for proof that Democrats can dare to be great.“

Trump, who has repeatedly targeted Mamdani throughout the campaign, told people earlier this week on Truth social that “you really have no choice” but to vote for Cuomo — not exactly a ringing endorsement, but still.

On Tuesday, Mamdani did not hide from Trump or his threats.

“So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up,“ he said. After discussing “bad landlords,” the “culture of corruption,” and union rights, he hit on a key point — and a key reality of this new moment — declaring, “New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and, as of tonight, led by an immigrant.”

Mamdani concluded his two minutes addressed to Trump with the sharp line: “To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”

At one point, Mamdani summed up the feeling of the night: “New York City, bring this moment in. We have held our breath for longer than we know. … We are breathing in the air of a city that has been reborn.”

While no race had attracted the attention — or vitriol — of the New York City mayoral race, the results were the same for Democrats in key races across the nation.

In Virginia, Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic former member of the U.S. House, will be the commonwealth’s next governor, handily defeating Winsome Earle-Sears. She will be joined by Democrats in the lieutenant governor and attorney general’s offices. Ghazala Hashmi will be the lieutenant governor — and first Muslim woman elected to statewide office in America — while Jay Jones defeated incumbent Attorney General Jason Miyares to run the state’s top legal office. Jones’s win could prove valuable to Democrats in the new year — providing another key office to join litigation efforts challenging the Trump administration.

In New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill, a Democratic House member, will be the state’s next governor, even handily defeating Jack Ciattarelli. Under New Jersey law, Sherrill will nominate an attorney general, who will then need to be confirmed by the legislature, continuing Democratic control of that office.

In California, NBC News and others quickly called Prop 50, California’s redistricting proposal aimed at offsetting red-state mid-decade redistricting proposals: It passed. As of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, it was passing with nearly 65% of the vote.

Two Democrats will win statewide races in Georgia as well, ousting incumbent Republicans in elections for seats on the Public Service Commission. As of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, both Democrats were winning with about 62% of the vote.

Pennsylvania voters retained all three Democratic justices up for a retention vote on Tuesday night, leaving Democrats with a 5-2 majority on the court. As of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, all three were winning their retention with about 61% of the vote.

There is so much more, like the 13-seat pickup by Virginia Democrats in the House of Delegates and a flipped seat to the Democrats in a Mississippi Senate special election. (For more details on other races, be sure to check out Bolts and The Downballot.)

All around, the signs are there: Breathe.

Then, get back to work for democracy.

