Law Dork

Law Dork

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W. R. Dunn's avatar
W. R. Dunn
Aug 2, 2023

Presumption of innocence stands at the core of our judicial system. But for a former president or as a candidate for any office of public trust, it is hard to imagine a more damning indictment. In a healthy political climate, his candidacy for anything honorable would end immediately.

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Judith Siminoe's avatar
Judith Siminoe
Aug 2, 2023

Thank you for sharing the documents.

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