Law Dork

Law Dork

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Debra Strunk's avatar
Debra Strunk
2h

Thank you for your clear analysis

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

I'm sorry. There is no constitutional “right” to serve in the military. The military is not a therapy program, an identity-validation office, or a federal jobs club. It is a warfighting institution. The only person with the constitutional authority to command the military is the President of the United States. Courts can police genuine constitutional violations, but they are not supposed to become shadow generals deciding who must be accepted, retained, accommodated, or medically supported inside the armed forces. Military service is selective by nature. The services exclude people every day for medical, psychological, physical, criminal, age, fitness, and readiness reasons. Nobody screams “erasure” when that happens. But gender ideology demands special treatment, special language, special medicine, and special constitutional status. No. The military exists to win wars. Everything else is secondary.

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