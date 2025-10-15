Law Dork

Oct 15

Alito is all wet. The fact that the court held in Rucho held (wrongly) that partisan gerrymandering is a political question, is not the same that partisan gerrymandering is legitimate, much less that partisanship is a compelling state interest that would justify discrimination against Black voters.

Oct 15

“Race-based redistricting is contrary to our Constitution.” Know what wasn’t contrary? Slavery. Reducing African Americans to 3/5 humanity. Will Plessy be brought back too? So much effort to gentrify racism.

