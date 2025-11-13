Law Dork

Discussion about this post

Noorillah
11h

Oh the horror! Roberts and Republicans on SCOTUS would have had to choose between denying food to children and ruling against El Trompo? What a wrenching dilemma for those erudite yet sycophantic souls: a decision would take that most Americans under 2 seconds to decide. They were spared! All's well that ends well...except in January 2026, here come those ongoing reductions in the pittance SNAP grudgingly gives hungry Americans. Poverty is still a crime, and must be duly punished...

Thank you, Chris, for explaining some of the subtle details of this saga.

David J. Sharp
12h

Thankfully, I am resisting all puns - and finger gestures - on the latest SNAP news.

