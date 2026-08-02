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L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
4h

Yes. Pirro's decision to drop the case will have ripple effects. The ripples will be in the waves that wash her ashore from the U.S. Attorney's position.

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Peter Nicoll's avatar
Peter Nicoll
4hEdited

How did Pirro imagine this was going to end? She clearly knew that her presser statements were lies. Did she think that she wouldn't get caught; or did she anticipate taking this most of the way, then likely abandoning or downgrading to something insignificant after having publicly terrorized someone? Even in a wine-stoked-fantasy she should have known this would not go well.

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