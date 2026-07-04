Law Dork

Law Dork

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
11m

Well, of course! Once we penalize trans people for the wrong gender, we can move up to Islam being the wrong religion; African Americans, the wrong color.

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Cissna, Ken's avatar
Cissna, Ken
8m

So the lawyers were being sneaky and got caught, and then the one branch of the govt that is mostly working behaved appropriately.

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