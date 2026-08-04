Law Dork

Law Dork

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
40m

Florida … drag … Ron DeSantis’s white go-go boots

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Shelley Powers's avatar
Shelley Powers
3m

Yeah, was hoping you would cover. It is as depressing as I thought it would be.

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