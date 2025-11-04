Law Dork

Law Dork

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ren Whitlock's avatar
Ren Whitlock
2d

If I'm being frank: as a queer person, I could not care less about Cheney's history here. I don't have any interest in someone who defends us while upholding global violence against people of color -- considering the existence of queer people of color, all it does is highlight how disingenuous that support is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Chris Geidner and others
Monica Miatello's avatar
Monica Miatello
2d

At least he was consistent in the old Republican party’s view on freedom. A society is not being free unless everyone is free. While his only motivation was having a gay daughter, at least he stood up for her. As a trans woman, I find that a factor in acceptance and subsequent support is largely based on having met a trans person and realizing that we are not as different as the misinformation would have one believe. Therefore, however the ball gets moved forward is a good thing. Nobody is perfect and for a guy with his reputation to support gay rights had to have moved the ball forward, even if only by a small amount.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Geidner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture