Law Dork

Law Dork

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PW's avatar
PW
44m

I appreciate your making these matters of fairness and consequence more accessible to The People in your summaries. We are being inundated from many sides by a relentless push for executive power.

Power to the people!

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Robert C. Parker's avatar
Robert C. Parker
29m

Thank you for attempting to “dumb” these decisions down so non-legal types can try to understand what is happening. I always assume that the government’s position is wrong and any judge ruling for them is too. Seems to work well. Speaking of “relief”:

Has anyone else besides Abrego been returned from CECOT? It’s been more than a year in that living hell.

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