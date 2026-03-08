Law Dork

Gary Wright II
6h

Save Sonny! I live in Montgomery, Alabama and there are "Save Sonny" yard signs popping up everywhere. They've also been holding Mercy Monday vigils in front of the governors mansion. There's a documentary called "The Alabama Solution" that shows the horrors of our criminal justice system. The film was made by the prisoners using their cellphone cameras, so it gives you an unfiltered version of the reality under which they live and die. Thank you to everyone who is fighting for clemency for Sonny Burton. We're not asking for him to be freed, we just don't want the State of Alabama to kill him (especially using nitrogen suffocation). We must end the death penalty!

Christine
5h

Let me get this straight. The actual shooter was granted life without parole the man who was outside and not responsible for the shooting faces execution. Yea this makes a hell of a lot sense! Hope his life is spared.

